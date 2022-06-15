CICERO, NY – New York State Girl Scouts recently teamed up to send supplies to the Ukraine. A meeting in Albany with Governor Kathy Hochul sparked the idea.

In March, Cadette Troop 60500 of Holy Cross in Dewitt, N.Y. visited the state capitol as part of work on their Girl Scouts Democracy badge. They were able to meet with Governor Hochul who encouraged the girls to do more and presented them with the idea to help get much-needed supplies to the people of Ukraine.

The troop began planning a supply drive with help from members of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways’ Girl Advisory Board (GAB) and partnered with St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Syracuse.

The girls worked to spread the word about the drive and thousands of supplies were collected in result of their hard work.

“From getting the word out via flyers they created to promoting the drive in their communities and on personal social media, to working with council staff to promote the drive to members across our footprint, to collecting donations at our Service Centers and regional Volunteer Appreciation Dinners this spring, it’s been truly amazing to see girl-led initiatives like this making a difference in our communities and globally to help those in need,” says Serafina Sortino, GSNYPENN Membership Engagement Manager and GAB staff mentor.



Items were sorted and boxed for shipment and members of the GAB packed close to 100 boxes of relief supplies. Boxes held medical and personal hygiene supplies, clothing, feminine products, and food, according to GSNYPENN.

Father Michael of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church plans to send the donations later this month via boat from New Jersey to Ukraine.