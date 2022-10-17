BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County Office Building in an attempt to coerce or intimidate them. After an investigation into the threats, the Sheriff’s Office said that the workers were in fear of substantial harm.

He was charged with making a Terroristic Threat, a class D Felony. He was arraigned in CAP Court and released.