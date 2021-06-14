Injured BPD Officer Jonathan Negron is awake from medically induced coma

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron, who was severely injured a week and a half ago, is now awake and alert.

We’re told Officer Negron is alert, breathing on his own and able to talk with a low voice. He had been in a medically induced coma since June 3.

That’s when a car he was chasing hit a light pole, which fell on his patrol car, knocking him out and causing severe head trauma.

The Buffalo Police Benevolent Association shared an update from Negron’s family that he’s moving his hands and feet and “even cracking a couple of jokes.” They add, he knows who his family is and has stable blood pressure.

The 29-year-old has an infant son. His fiancée, Allysa Taborn, is also a Buffalo police officer, according to the PBA.

“She’s doing as well as I would ever imagine,” said John Evans, the president of the Buffalo PBA. “I don’t know that I would be as composed as she’s been.”

Evans said he was “guardedly optimistic” after learning that Negron was awake.

“(His recovery) is going to take some time,” he added. “This is a good first step. But my understanding, he has to have a couple surgeries and the like because of the fractured skull.”