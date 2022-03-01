CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Have you ever heard of the saying, “March comes in like a Lion and goes out like a Lamb”? Weather in the northeast can definitely roar like a lion with bitterly cold temperatures and turn peaceful like a lamb at times with warm and sunny days. Though there’s much more to this saying which determines how true it actually is.

A potential origin of this saying is linked to the fact that March is the month of the Vernal Equinox, also known as the official start of spring. This year, it’s on Sunday, March 20th, splitting the beginning of the month in winter’s grip but ending it in spring’s embrace.

The Farmers Almanac talks about the ancestral belief of balance in weather and life. So, if a month came in bad (roaring like a lion), it should go out good and calm (docile, like a lamb).

Another theory referred to astronomy, referencing the position of the constellations Leo (a lion) and Aries (a ram, or lamb) in the night sky. At the start of March, the constellation Leo (the Lion) is on the eastern horizon at sunset though when we reach April, Aries (the Ram) is on the western horizon.

Climatologically speaking, March is no different than most months in terms of temperature swings. We saw temperatures fluctuate at and over 30 degrees in January and February. The only difference is that as we transition from winter to spring, these temperature swings are happening at a point where you don’t need the winter coat anymore and can trade it for a light jacket, so we notice the change much more.