GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The husband of one of the survivors of the I-90 deadly pileup spoke with NEWS10’s Anya Tucker about how his wife narrowly escaped death. Matt Clark shared the Facebook Live video that his wife Amanda captured of the moments after the crash.

“I don’t know how I made it out of this alive. But I did. It’s one of the scariest things I’ve ever done,” Amanda recorded while standing in the median on the Thruway near exit 25.

“She called me up hysterical saying a tractor trailer just plowed through a bunch of cars and almost killed her,” said Matt. “She said they were at a standstill for a different auto accident on I-90, and she said she was just waiting for traffic to start moving again. And she was checking her mirrors and just happened to see the truck coming. And she looked around and knew there was nothing she could do. Just brace for the impact.“

He said he tried desperately to drive to the scene but was unable due to the highway being closed for several hours.

New York State Police said the Amazon Prime semitruck was driven by 53-year-old Larousse Desrosiers, of Boston, who was travelling eastbound, when traffic began to slow down. Police said he was unable to avoid the traffic and subsequently struck five passenger vehicles.

Desrosiers was not injured. However two people died as a result of the crash.

Several others, including Amanda, sustained injuries. She is now home from the hospital but told Anya that she is bruised and very sore. Her badly damaged vehicle was towed from the scene.

Matt said he used to work as a truck driver, and he wants to know more about the driver’s condition at the time of the crash, asking, “Did he fall asleep? Was he not paying attention? Was he looking down at something? Was there a failure with the vehicle?”

State Police said the driver of the semi was evaluated by a drug recognition expert, and impairment does not appear to be an issue. He has not been ticketed.