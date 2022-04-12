UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been given multiple drug charges after a warrant execution on Monday, April 11th.

According to police, after receiving repeated complaints that narcotics were allegedly being sold out of an apartment located at 1434 Genesee Street, a search warrant was carried out by members of the Special investigators & Crime Prevention Units.

Following the execution of the warrant, 41-year-old Joseph Bottini of Utica was allegedly found in possession of over $6,200 in cash and the following narcotics:

60.3G of Methamphetamine

20.9G of Heroin

8.2G of Psilocybin mushrooms

2.0G of Cocaine

At the conclusion of the investigation, Bottini was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Intent to sell Methamphetamine)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Third Degree (Intent to sell Narcotics)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

3 Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.