CLINTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A student from Hamilton College has been arrested for making a threat of mass harm on Sunday, April 16.

An investigation conducted by investigators from the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified the suspect and arrested 20-year-old Peter A. Howard III from Louisville, Kentucky.

Hamilton College Press Conference at 3 p.m. below

Howard was taken into custody without incident and is charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm, a class “B” misdemeanor. Howard was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Kirkland Court on May 2, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

Hamilton College was put into shelter-in-place on Sunday Night, April 16, after reports of an ‘armed assailant’ in Kirner-Johnson.

According to the college, a social media post threatened to “shoot up” Kirner-Johnson (KJ). Multiple Law Enforcement agencies were actively searching KJ and surrounding buildings throughout the night and found no indication of an actual shooter.

NYS Police Captain, Jason Place, told NewsChannel 9 that at approximately 5:55 p.m. Hamilton College received a post from the app, Jodel, of an individual who planned to “shoot up” Kirner Johnson.

Out of caution, the college issued a shelter-in-place and immediately notified local and state police as well as the FBI.

At 8:59 p.m. on Sunday, New York State Troopers along with members from Hamilton College Security, Kirkland Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI secured KJ and the surrounding buildings after no threat was identified.

Hamilton College will be hosting a live stream press conference on its YouTube page on Monday at 3:00 p.m. which can be viewed here.

Senior Director of Media Relations, Vige Barrie, said on Sunday night that there would be counseling available throughout the night. There was no indication that classes would be canceled Monday.

For the shelter-in-place, all students and staff remained inside and had to lock doors, move away from windows, and silence their cell phones until police gave them the “all clear.”

Hamilton College advised everyone to call 911 from their cell phone to report suspicious activity, Emergency Medical Services at 315-859-4000 and Campus Safety at campo@hamilton.edu.