CLINTON, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Hamilton College has announced that the National Science Foundation has awarded one of its associate professors a major grant for the research and development of new pharmaceutical materials.

Associate Professor of Chemistry Max Majireck and his team of students have been awarded $247,000 to develop new types of reagents and materials that can be used in chemical reactions that include the synthesis of pharmaceuticals.

In September of 2021, Majireck’s team published findings on a unique class of molecules called N-quaternized ketene N,O-acetals, which historically have been too unstable to isolate, preventing their use as a chemical reagent. But, Majireck’s work has recently found a way of synthesizing stable forms of these molecules. With the $247K grant, they now hope to develop them as reagents for the synthesis of biologically active molecules, allowing their use in a wider variety of valuable chemical processes.

The funding will also support the development of research-based coursework and recruiting and training of underrepresented students for scientific careers.