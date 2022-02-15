SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – According to a medical expert, COVID-19 can increase your chances of suffering from a disease called broken-heart syndrome.



The disease is known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy or congestive heart failure, the symptoms are like a heart attack, and people usually experience chest pains and/or shortness of breath.



It also involves an extreme stressor whether emotional or physical and according to Dr. Saurabh Sharma, one part of the heart works well while another area of the heart doesn’t.



“When we look at their heart ultrasound, we are able to visualize their heart and we notice that the basal part of the heart squeezes very nicely; it does not lose its function,” said Sharma. “But the apical part of the heart, where the heart basically joins where it forms a cone or an apex, that basically does not contract,” he adds.



Dr. Sharma says the disease is more common in women and patients over the age of 50.