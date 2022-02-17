ILION, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that three people in the Village of Ilion have been arrested following a collaborative ‘Operation Clean Streets’ initiative held by NYS’ Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team, and the Ilion & Herkimer Police Department’s.

On February 11, 2022, the multi-agency task force arrested 29-year-old Daniel J. Tournear of Utica, 32-year-old Michael R. Amadon of Ilion, and 49-year-old Brenda J. Worden of Ilion.

Tournear was allegedly found in possession of a loaded .40 caliber pistol, cocaine, and a digital scale.

He was charged with the following:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class E Felony)

He was arraigned by Herkimer County CAP Court and is currently being held at the Herkimer County Jail on $15,000 bail.

Amadon was allegedly found in possession of a loaded .22 caliber rifle and cocaine.

He was charged with the following:

ENCON violation for possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor)

He was released with an appearance ticket for the Village of Ilion Court. Additionally, he allegedly had multiple outstanding warrants with New York State Trooper Barracks D and B and was then turned over to face those charges.

Worden was allegedly arrested for the following:

Outstanding warrant from the City of Utica

Worden was turned over to the Utica Police Department.

Eyewitness News will update this story with new information as it is released.