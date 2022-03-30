NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Wednesday.
“While we keep a watchful eye on hospitalization and case trends, it is vitally important that every New Yorker continues using the tools we know are effective,” Governor Hochul said. “If you’re feeling sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments. The vaccine and booster are still the most effective way to limit infection and severe illness, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of these tools so we can continue to keep ourselves and loved ones safe and healthy.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 127,873
- Total Positive – 3,243
- Percent Positive – 2.54%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.45%
- Patient Hospitalization – 817 (-28)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 146
- Patients in ICU – 130 (+3)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 58 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 290,604 (+147)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 6
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,119
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,231
- Total vaccine doses administered – 37,432,862
- Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 13,280
- Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 84,720
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.1%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Sunday, March 27, 2022
|Monday, March 28, 2022
|Tuesday, March 29, 2022
|Capital Region
|12.61
|13.15
|11.98
|Central New York
|46.46
|48.65
|43.75
|Finger Lakes
|11.76
|12.47
|12.12
|Long Island
|11.05
|11.66
|11.55
|Mid-Hudson
|11.81
|12.67
|12.58
|Mohawk Valley
|17.37
|18.60
|18.22
|New York City
|14.48
|15.02
|14.69
|North Country
|15.51
|15.00
|15.58
|Southern Tier
|22.54
|23.65
|23.45
|Western New York
|9.42
|9.69
|9.60
|Statewide
|14.66
|15.32
|14.86
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Sunday, March 27, 2022
|Monday, March 28, 2022
|Tuesday, March 29, 2022
|Capital Region
|3.38%
|3.44%
|3.47%
|Central New York
|9.14%
|9.11%
|8.60%
|Finger Lakes
|2.98%
|3.04%
|3.20%
|Long Island
|2.46%
|2.54%
|2.60%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.29%
|2.33%
|2.43%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.78%
|3.83%
|3.70%
|New York City
|1.75%
|1.80%
|1.82%
|North Country
|3.07%
|2.94%
|3.02%
|Southern Tier
|3.45%
|3.61%
|3.75%
|Western New York
|2.23%
|2.33%
|2.49%
|Statewide
|2.36%
|2.43%
|2.45%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Sunday, March 27, 2022
|Monday, March 28, 2022
|Tuesday, March 29, 2022
|Bronx
|0.91%
|0.96%
|1.00%
|Kings
|1.70%
|1.76%
|1.76%
|New York
|2.46%
|2.51%
|2.52%
|Queens
|1.48%
|1.54%
|1.55%
|Richmond
|1.71%
|1.86%
|1.92%
Yesterday 3,243 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,967,372. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|58,783
|38
|Allegany
|8,910
|3
|Broome
|45,024
|31
|Cattaraugus
|15,391
|1
|Cayuga
|16,146
|36
|Chautauqua
|23,523
|11
|Chemung
|21,253
|12
|Chenango
|9,262
|5
|Clinton
|16,682
|14
|Columbia
|10,023
|9
|Cortland
|10,551
|11
|Delaware
|7,694
|12
|Dutchess
|63,785
|19
|Erie
|207,998
|121
|Essex
|5,628
|12
|Franklin
|9,454
|11
|Fulton
|12,552
|18
|Genesee
|13,620
|5
|Greene
|8,597
|3
|Hamilton
|871
|1
|Herkimer
|13,744
|12
|Jefferson
|19,973
|22
|Lewis
|6,133
|4
|Livingston
|11,583
|2
|Madison
|13,057
|23
|Monroe
|151,118
|147
|Montgomery
|11,851
|15
|Nassau
|402,360
|195
|Niagara
|47,750
|22
|NYC
|2,298,730
|1,288
|Oneida
|53,070
|85
|Onondaga
|111,793
|196
|Ontario
|19,846
|25
|Orange
|106,323
|53
|Orleans
|8,581
|3
|Oswego
|25,942
|72
|Otsego
|9,860
|11
|Putnam
|23,550
|20
|Rensselaer
|31,274
|44
|Rockland
|92,056
|45
|Saratoga
|45,929
|31
|Schenectady
|32,811
|21
|Schoharie
|4,979
|4
|Schuyler
|3,449
|2
|Seneca
|5,900
|4
|St. Lawrence
|21,072
|51
|Steuben
|19,834
|9
|Suffolk
|425,609
|130
|Sullivan
|18,331
|7
|Tioga
|10,686
|15
|Tompkins
|18,529
|66
|Ulster
|31,581
|24
|Warren
|13,541
|8
|Washington
|12,026
|6
|Wayne
|17,142
|17
|Westchester
|249,983
|188
|Wyoming
|8,265
|1
|Yates
|3,364
|2
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|48
|37
|77.1%
|11
|22.9%
|Central New York
|67
|40
|59.7%
|27
|40.3%
|Finger Lakes
|115
|38
|33.0%
|77
|67.0%
|Long Island
|138
|61
|44.2%
|77
|55.8%
|Mid-Hudson
|62
|26
|41.9%
|36
|58.1%
|Mohawk Valley
|28
|17
|60.7%
|11
|39.3%
|New York City
|250
|98
|39.2%
|152
|60.8%
|North Country
|37
|18
|48.6%
|19
|51.4%
|Southern Tier
|40
|15
|37.5%
|25
|62.5%
|Western New York
|32
|20
|62.5%
|12
|37.5%
|Statewide
|817
|370
|45.3%
|447
|54.7%
Yesterday, 6 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,119. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Broome
|1
|Kings
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Queens
|1
|Suffolk
|2
Yesterday, 2,801 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,340 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|968,815
|145
|Central New York
|647,977
|58
|Finger Lakes
|867,152
|116
|Long Island
|2,193,163
|388
|Mid-Hudson
|1,713,807
|301
|Mohawk Valley
|326,218
|35
|New York City
|8,053,152
|1,509
|North Country
|306,066
|67
|Southern Tier
|440,931
|80
|Western New York
|957,847
|102
|Statewide
|16,475,128
|2,801
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|886,851
|137
|Central New York
|599,820
|70
|Finger Lakes
|804,821
|115
|Long Island
|1,953,069
|467
|Mid-Hudson
|1,504,423
|309
|Mohawk Valley
|303,737
|47
|New York City
|7,141,926
|1,905
|North Country
|277,205
|60
|Southern Tier
|404,004
|62
|Western New York
|881,550
|168
|Statewide
|14,757,406
|3,340
Booster/Additional Shots:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|464,683
|338
|1,936
|Central New York
|311,041
|297
|1,409
|Finger Lakes
|485,044
|384
|2,143
|Long Island
|1,141,436
|1,193
|6,873
|Mid-Hudson
|871,448
|881
|5,440
|Mohawk Valley
|165,896
|127
|691
|New York City
|2,989,834
|3,139
|21,308
|North Country
|146,781
|119
|664
|Southern Tier
|221,872
|152
|1,170
|Western New York
|528,094
|384
|2,255
|Statewide
|7,326,129
|7,014
|43,889