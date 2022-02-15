NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“As cases and hospitalizations continue to drop, it is critical that New Yorkers continue to maintain their vigilance — this is no time to let up,” Governor Hochul said. “Please continue using the tools at our disposal that have kept us safe thus far. Get yourself, friends, family, and your children vaccinated, get boosted if you’re eligible, and stay home if you’re not feeling well.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 70,894

Total Positive – 2,317

Percent Positive – 3.27%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.98%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,504 (-20)

Patients Newly Admitted – 274

Patients in ICU – 573 (-12)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 317 (-12)

Total Discharges – 281,543 (+236)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 66

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,242

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,374

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,535,140

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 27,886

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 288,379

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sunday, February 13, 2022 Monday, February 14, 2022 Capital Region 31.46 30.76 30.31 Central New York 44.97 43.86 39.68 Finger Lakes 25.46 24.07 23.05 Long Island 19.98 19.08 18.34 Mid-Hudson 21.83 21.12 19.66 Mohawk Valley 38.83 37.50 34.47 New York City 21.24 20.04 18.46 North Country 52.82 52.07 48.96 Southern Tier 40.37 39.88 38.68 Western New York 25.73 24.43 23.85 Statewide 24.95 23.89 22.45

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sunday, February 13, 2022 Monday, February 14, 2022 Capital Region 5.55% 5.32% 5.27% Central New York 7.63% 7.41% 6.80% Finger Lakes 5.44% 5.24% 5.08% Long Island 3.56% 3.43% 3.33% Mid-Hudson 3.01% 2.97% 2.95% Mohawk Valley 6.04% 5.77% 5.42% New York City 2.06% 1.97% 1.87% North Country 8.08% 7.93% 7.65% Southern Tier 4.55% 4.52% 4.41% Western New York 6.06% 5.88% 5.79% Statewide 3.19% 3.08% 2.98%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sunday, February 13, 2022 Monday, February 14, 2022 Bronx 1.63% 1.46% 1.37% Kings 1.79% 1.72% 1.64% New York 1.81% 1.75% 1.63% Queens 3.00% 2.86% 2.70% Richmond 2.31% 2.18% 2.10%

Yesterday 2,317 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,869,303. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,381 47 Allegany 8,654 18 Broome 43,666 46 Cattaraugus 14,963 17 Cayuga 15,423 19 Chautauqua 23,073 28 Chemung 20,711 12 Chenango 8,992 11 Clinton 15,882 23 Columbia 9,746 29 Cortland 10,149 6 Delaware 7,467 8 Dutchess 62,776 27 Erie 204,219 147 Essex 5,329 1 Franklin 8,843 20 Fulton 12,104 11 Genesee 13,440 13 Greene 8,354 10 Hamilton 820 1 Herkimer 13,361 8 Jefferson 19,303 14 Lewis 6,028 – Livingston 11,340 7 Madison 12,521 12 Monroe 148,218 65 Montgomery 11,516 12 Nassau 396,418 168 Niagara 46,840 37 NYC 2,259,824 712 Oneida 51,498 24 Onondaga 105,589 97 Ontario 19,188 11 Orange 104,753 48 Orleans 8,476 3 Oswego 24,479 56 Otsego 9,481 14 Putnam 23,140 9 Rensselaer 30,406 31 Rockland 90,802 44 Saratoga 44,526 30 Schenectady 31,973 15 Schoharie 4,839 5 Schuyler 3,329 1 Seneca 5,669 9 St. Lawrence 20,004 21 Steuben 19,205 17 Suffolk 420,752 153 Sullivan 18,013 11 Tioga 10,355 11 Tompkins 17,034 23 Ulster 30,426 17 Warren 13,060 18 Washington 11,673 11 Wayne 16,689 13 Westchester 245,173 87 Wyoming 8,166 5 Yates 3,244 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 188 116 61.7% 72 38.3% Central New York 125 87 69.6% 38 30.4% Finger Lakes 408 187 45.8% 221 54.2% Long Island 552 280 50.7% 272 49.3% Mid-Hudson 325 146 44.9% 179 55.1% Mohawk Valley 83 52 62.7% 31 37.3% New York City 1,330 582 43.8% 748 56.2% North Country 74 39 52.7% 35 47.3% Southern Tier 121 63 52.1% 58 47.9% Western New York 298 158 53.0% 140 47.0% Statewide 3,504 1,710 48.8% 1,794 51.2%

Yesterday, 66 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,242. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 6 Cattaraugus 1 Cayuga 1 Chautauqua 3 Clinton 2 Columbia 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 8 Genesee 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 8 Monroe 1 Nassau 3 New York 3 Niagara 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Queens 3 Richmond 4 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 2 Sullivan 1 Warren 1 Westchester 5 Grand Total 66

Yesterday, 5,042 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 6,518 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 962,569 239 Central New York 644,009 172 Finger Lakes 860,743 215 Long Island 2,169,962 980 Mid-Hudson 1,695,907 765 Mohawk Valley 324,010 84 New York City 7,961,999 2,108 North Country 302,280 171 Southern Tier 437,973 88 Western New York 952,400 220 Statewide 16,311,852 5,042

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 879,668 304 Central New York 594,761 196 Finger Lakes 796,195 372 Long Island 1,921,723 1,469 Mid-Hudson 1,482,975 949 Mohawk Valley 300,731 122 New York City 7,024,964 2,399 North Country 273,131 160 Southern Tier 400,392 131 Western New York 872,716 416 Statewide 14,547,256 6,518

Booster/Additional Shots: