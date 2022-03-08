NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Thanks to New Yorkers stepping up, we continue to see numbers trending in the right direction,” Governor Hochul said. “But we must remain vigilant in order to continue the progress we have made against COVID-19. Parents and guardians, please talk to your pediatrician or health care provider about getting your children vaccinated and boosted. The vaccine is safe, effective and the best way to keep our communities safe from this virus.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 67,714

Total Positive – 1,060

Percent Positive – 1.57%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.51%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,507 (-13)

Patients Newly Admitted – 125

Patients in ICU – 251 (-7)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 138 (-1)

Total Discharges – 287,343 (+115)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 17

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,869

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,541

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,149,364

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,495

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 131,994

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, March 5, 2022 Sunday, March 6, 2022 Monday, March 7, 2022 Capital Region 11.60 11.65 11.40 Central New York 20.89 20.39 20.19 Finger Lakes 7.46 7.02 6.92 Long Island 7.17 7.10 6.69 Mid-Hudson 9.49 9.43 9.30 Mohawk Valley 11.42 11.27 11.04 New York City 8.51 8.55 8.50 North Country 18.41 18.38 18.11 Southern Tier 15.80 15.28 15.14 Western New York 9.05 8.68 8.36 Statewide 9.59 9.50 9.33

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, March 5, 2022 Sunday, March 6, 2022 Monday, March 7, 2022 Capital Region 2.77% 2.69% 2.66% Central New York 4.56% 4.46% 4.39% Finger Lakes 2.19% 2.06% 2.07% Long Island 1.62% 1.62% 1.57% Mid-Hudson 1.72% 1.73% 1.69% Mohawk Valley 2.26% 2.22% 2.18% New York City 1.03% 1.03% 1.02% North Country 3.90% 3.79% 3.69% Southern Tier 2.51% 2.41% 2.41% Western New York 2.59% 2.39% 2.27% Statewide 1.56% 1.54% 1.51%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, March 5, 2022 Sunday, March 6, 2022 Monday, March 7, 2022 Bronx 0.78% 0.79% 0.76% Kings 0.96% 0.95% 0.93% New York 1.29% 1.32% 1.33% Queens 0.96% 0.94% 0.94% Richmond 1.16% 1.19% 1.19%

Yesterday 1,060 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,916,461. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,162 19 Allegany 8,830 4 Broome 44,529 12 Cattaraugus 15,240 11 Cayuga 15,706 7 Chautauqua 23,390 7 Chemung 21,046 10 Chenango 9,173 4 Clinton 16,417 12 Columbia 9,910 1 Cortland 10,334 3 Delaware 7,580 2 Dutchess 63,340 11 Erie 206,287 52 Essex 5,484 2 Franklin 9,175 6 Fulton 12,318 10 Genesee 13,544 2 Greene 8,463 1 Hamilton 842 4 Herkimer 13,576 6 Jefferson 19,683 11 Lewis 6,101 1 Livingston 11,498 1 Madison 12,761 3 Monroe 149,607 24 Montgomery 11,705 4 Nassau 399,090 50 Niagara 47,342 16 NYC 2,277,244 393 Oneida 52,335 17 Onondaga 107,847 91 Ontario 19,554 4 Orange 105,605 16 Orleans 8,535 1 Oswego 25,155 20 Otsego 9,686 2 Putnam 23,351 3 Rensselaer 30,968 8 Rockland 91,337 16 Saratoga 45,322 24 Schenectady 32,440 5 Schoharie 4,919 – Schuyler 3,390 – Seneca 5,779 9 St. Lawrence 20,632 9 Steuben 19,601 9 Suffolk 423,258 34 Sullivan 18,218 2 Tioga 10,527 7 Tompkins 17,596 12 Ulster 30,959 10 Warren 13,337 12 Washington 11,893 3 Wayne 16,944 8 Westchester 247,344 46 Wyoming 8,233 1 Yates 3,319 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 103 64 62.1% 39 37.9% Central New York 51 26 51.0% 25 49.0% Finger Lakes 233 89 38.2% 144 61.8% Long Island 220 85 38.6% 135 61.4% Mid-Hudson 111 42 37.8% 69 62.2% Mohawk Valley 41 24 58.5% 17 41.5% New York City 514 204 39.7% 310 60.3% North Country 57 23 40.4% 34 59.6% Southern Tier 70 29 41.4% 41 58.6% Western New York 107 55 51.4% 52 48.6% Statewide 1,507 641 42.5% 866 57.5%

Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,869. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Chautauqua 1 Chenango 1 Erie 2 Greene 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 2 Nassau 1 New York 2 Onondaga 1 Queens 1 Saratoga 1 St. Lawrence 1 Grand Total 17

Yesterday, 3,403 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,600 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 966,468 241 Central New York 646,689 104 Finger Lakes 864,863 117 Long Island 2,185,965 467 Mid-Hudson 1,707,124 484 Mohawk Valley 325,374 44 New York City 8,018,358 1,524 North Country 304,397 204 Southern Tier 439,817 52 Western New York 955,382 166 Statewide 16,414,437 3,403

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 884,005 224 Central New York 598,129 95 Finger Lakes 801,767 141 Long Island 1,942,226 609 Mid-Hudson 1,496,288 528 Mohawk Valley 302,678 56 New York City 7,106,375 1,545 North Country 275,578 130 Southern Tier 402,760 74 Western New York 877,887 198 Statewide 14,687,693 3,600

Booster/Additional Shots: