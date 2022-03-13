NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“The weather is warmer, and the days are longer, but now is not the time to let our guard down in the fight against this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “Parents – the vaccine is free, easy to get, and most importantly, approved by doctors. Talk to your pediatrician today and make a plan to get your child the shot and keep them safe and healthy.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 115,749

Total Positive – 1,770

Percent Positive – 1.53%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.41%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,052 (-113)

Patients Newly Admitted – 134

Patients in ICU – 174 (-15)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 99 (-18)

Total Discharges – 288,349 (+207)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 12

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,950

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,689

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,222,691

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 11,243

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 97,232

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Thursday, March 10, 2022 Friday, March 11, 2022 Saturday, March 12, 2022 Capital Region 9.81 9.61 9.38 Central New York 19.45 18.37 20.04 Finger Lakes 6.67 6.35 6.63 Long Island 6.50 6.48 6.68 Mid-Hudson 9.12 8.24 7.40 Mohawk Valley 10.45 11.04 11.27 New York City 8.11 7.25 7.57 North Country 15.68 15.17 15.00 Southern Tier 13.52 13.16 13.22 Western New York 6.71 6.58 6.72 Statewide 8.75 8.18 8.33

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Thursday, March 10, 2022 Friday, March 11, 2022 Saturday, March 12, 2022 Capital Region 2.44% 2.39% 2.35% Central New York 4.36% 4.32% 4.69% Finger Lakes 2.02% 1.94% 2.02% Long Island 1.53% 1.53% 1.57% Mid-Hudson 1.56% 1.54% 1.41% Mohawk Valley 2.18% 2.30% 2.40% New York City 1.00% 0.92% 0.96% North Country 3.14% 3.14% 3.16% Southern Tier 2.37% 2.28% 2.32% Western New York 1.86% 1.83% 1.83% Statewide 1.44% 1.39% 1.41%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Thursday, March 10, 2022 Friday, March 11, 2022 Saturday, March 12, 2022 Bronx 0.72% 0.48% 0.49% Kings 0.95% 0.92% 0.96% New York 1.35% 1.31% 1.35% Queens 0.84% 0.76% 0.79% Richmond 1.13% 1.00% 1.06%

Yesterday 1,770 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,925,782. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,299 30 Allegany 8,852 1 Broome 44,663 27 Cattaraugus 15,292 11 Cayuga 15,754 15 Chautauqua 23,416 6 Chemung 21,102 7 Chenango 9,197 6 Clinton 16,479 12 Columbia 9,938 3 Cortland 10,357 4 Delaware 7,596 1 Dutchess 63,428 11 Erie 206,602 72 Essex 5,505 5 Franklin 9,238 10 Fulton 12,372 11 Genesee 13,564 5 Greene 8,481 3 Hamilton 846 – Herkimer 13,600 4 Jefferson 19,752 11 Lewis 6,113 – Livingston 11,523 2 Madison 12,794 7 Monroe 149,849 49 Montgomery 11,738 7 Nassau 399,681 110 Niagara 47,418 15 NYC 2,280,918 693 Oneida 52,478 20 Onondaga 108,500 147 Ontario 19,619 14 Orange 105,746 30 Orleans 8,544 1 Oswego 25,286 27 Otsego 9,726 3 Putnam 23,383 9 Rensselaer 31,035 9 Rockland 91,460 18 Saratoga 45,468 24 Schenectady 32,523 15 Schoharie 4,932 1 Schuyler 3,402 1 Seneca 5,803 2 St. Lawrence 20,743 27 Steuben 19,664 16 Suffolk 423,774 101 Sullivan 18,254 5 Tioga 10,572 11 Tompkins 17,753 23 Ulster 31,046 18 Warren 13,384 11 Washington 11,931 6 Wayne 16,999 10 Westchester 247,816 78 Wyoming 8,242 2 Yates 3,332 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 61 40 65.6% 21 34.4% Central New York 41 26 63.4% 15 36.6% Finger Lakes 167 62 37.1% 105 62.9% Long Island 140 55 39.3% 85 60.7% Mid-Hudson 85 38 44.7% 47 55.3% Mohawk Valley 26 16 61.5% 10 38.5% New York City 356 135 37.9% 221 62.1% North Country 43 18 41.9% 25 58.1% Southern Tier 48 19 39.6% 29 60.4% Western New York 85 44 51.8% 41 48.2% Statewide 1,052 453 43.1% 599 56.9%

Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,950. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Broome 1 Niagara 1 Queens 3 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 2 Westchester 2

Yesterday, 2,357 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,664 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 967,033 73 Central New York 647,040 31 Finger Lakes 865,523 85 Long Island 2,187,211 406 Mid-Hudson 1,708,200 232 Mohawk Valley 325,563 12 New York City 8,028,030 1,399 North Country 304,921 27 Southern Tier 440,002 27 Western New York 956,092 65 Statewide 16,429,615 2,357

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 884,752 89 Central New York 598,623 45 Finger Lakes 802,600 100 Long Island 1,945,254 522 Mid-Hudson 1,498,583 262 Mohawk Valley 302,949 25 New York City 7,119,277 2,446 North Country 276,198 21 Southern Tier 403,043 35 Western New York 878,925 119 Statewide 14,710,204 3,664

Booster/Additional Shots: