NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“The virus is in retreat, but our fight against this pandemic isn’t over,” Governor Hochul said. “While it might be tempting to let our guard down, I urge all New Yorkers to please remain vigilant and use the tools we have at our disposal. Vaccines work – get your shot if you haven’t yet, get boosted if you have, and make sure your friends and family do the same.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 75,109

Total Positive – 1,483

Percent Positive – 1.97%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.16%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,522 (-52)

Patients Newly Admitted – 216

Patients in ICU – 440 (-3)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 239 (-6)

Total Discharges – 283,877 (+236)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 41

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,492

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,628

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,720,330

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 9,656

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 213,076

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, February 18, 2022 Saturday, February 19, 2022 Sunday, February 20, 2022 Capital Region 23.33 21.78 20.78 Central New York 30.76 28.92 28.13 Finger Lakes 17.30 16.38 15.83 Long Island 13.28 12.52 11.91 Mid-Hudson 15.02 14.32 13.73 Mohawk Valley 25.99 25.96 24.93 New York City 13.70 13.19 12.86 North Country 37.34 35.94 33.59 Southern Tier 30.40 30.17 28.30 Western New York 18.10 17.76 16.70 Statewide 16.89 16.20 15.57

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, February 18, 2022 Saturday, February 19, 2022 Sunday, February 20, 2022 Capital Region 4.26% 4.00% 3.82% Central New York 5.88% 5.51% 5.38% Finger Lakes 3.97% 3.83% 3.66% Long Island 2.50% 2.32% 2.19% Mid-Hudson 2.61% 2.49% 2.38% Mohawk Valley 4.66% 4.58% 4.44% New York City 1.43% 1.35% 1.33% North Country 7.12% 6.97% 6.66% Southern Tier 3.63% 3.49% 3.34% Western New York 4.66% 4.50% 4.27% Statewide 2.36% 2.23% 2.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, February 18, 2022 Saturday, February 19, 2022 Sunday, February 20, 2022 Bronx 1.35% 1.24% 1.22% Kings 1.30% 1.17% 1.15% New York 1.61% 1.59% 1.57% Queens 1.42% 1.35% 1.33% Richmond 1.70% 1.74% 1.62%

Yesterday 1,483 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,888,284. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,715 29 Allegany 8,734 4 Broome 44,057 29 Cattaraugus 15,064 11 Cayuga 15,523 4 Chautauqua 23,222 10 Chemung 20,831 6 Chenango 9,076 11 Clinton 16,122 22 Columbia 9,813 4 Cortland 10,234 6 Delaware 7,516 – Dutchess 62,981 15 Erie 205,086 59 Essex 5,383 5 Franklin 8,965 10 Fulton 12,189 7 Genesee 13,496 4 Greene 8,392 2 Hamilton 827 1 Herkimer 13,460 3 Jefferson 19,488 14 Lewis 6,061 1 Livingston 11,437 6 Madison 12,623 9 Monroe 148,843 70 Montgomery 11,611 8 Nassau 397,464 108 Niagara 47,011 16 NYC 2,266,672 505 Oneida 51,864 28 Onondaga 106,365 58 Ontario 19,353 18 Orange 105,085 22 Orleans 8,507 2 Oswego 24,753 38 Otsego 9,566 3 Putnam 23,245 7 Rensselaer 30,637 14 Rockland 91,010 17 Saratoga 44,837 31 Schenectady 32,168 9 Schoharie 4,882 6 Schuyler 3,362 3 Seneca 5,715 1 St. Lawrence 20,268 13 Steuben 19,376 8 Suffolk 421,752 106 Sullivan 18,108 12 Tioga 10,430 8 Tompkins 17,236 1 Ulster 30,642 16 Warren 13,176 14 Washington 11,768 7 Wayne 16,804 10 Westchester 246,001 49 Wyoming 8,203 1 Yates 3,275 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 146 85 58.2% 61 41.8% Central New York 103 67 65.0% 36 35.0% Finger Lakes 325 145 44.6% 180 55.4% Long Island 402 191 47.5% 211 52.5% Mid-Hudson 213 84 39.4% 129 60.6% Mohawk Valley 51 40 78.4% 11 21.6% New York City 917 373 40.7% 544 59.3% North Country 59 29 49.2% 30 50.8% Southern Tier 104 60 57.7% 44 42.3% Western New York 202 105 52.0% 97 48.0% Statewide 2,522 1,179 46.7% 1,343 53.3%

Yesterday, 41 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,492. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 1 Chautauqua 2 Clinton 1 Cortland 1 Erie 1 Franklin 1 Fulton 1 Kings 4 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 1 New York 1 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 2 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Queens 6 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 3 Rockland 1 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 2 Westchester 4

Yesterday, 1,012 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,129 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 963,989 150 Central New York 645,087 105 Finger Lakes 862,281 139 Long Island 2,176,424 139 Mid-Hudson 1,699,714 291 Mohawk Valley 324,475 32 New York City 7,972,380 -102 North Country 303,129 45 Southern Tier 438,770 55 Western New York 952,426 158 Statewide 16,338,675 1,012

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 881,333 161 Central New York 596,023 123 Finger Lakes 798,704 167 Long Island 1,930,437 741 Mid-Hudson 1,487,885 465 Mohawk Valley 301,488 82 New York City 7,040,435 42 North Country 274,186 62 Southern Tier 401,469 65 Western New York 873,938 221 Statewide 14,585,898 2,129

Booster/Additional Shots: