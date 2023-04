SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and other top executives including New York Governor Kathy Hochul will speak in Syracuse, Friday morning.

You can watch a live stream in the video player above of the appearance at the Oncenter at 11:15 a.m., Friday.

Updates will be shared with the public on the progress of Micron’s historic planned investment of up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to construct a new megafab in Clay.