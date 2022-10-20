UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Workforce Development Board, Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida counties, inc. is hosting a free virtual job fair on Wednesday, October 26th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. All businesses and job seekers from across an eleven-county region are invited to attend.

Hosted by the regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness Grant which helps men and women with a disability to get apprenticeship opportunities. Job seekers can get one-on-one chats with employers

Established by the department of labor, the job fair aims at rebuilding the economy, advancing racial and gender equity, building a pipeline to good, quality jobs, and supporting underserved communities.

To register for the job fair, go to Griffiss Institute’s website for a pipeline to apprenticeship virtual job fair at A Pipeline to Apprenticeship Virtual Job Fair | Griffiss Institute