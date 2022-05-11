FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has been named one of the best military installations by the U.S. Army.

The U.S. Army Installation Management Command has named Fort Drum as one of the best in its directorate for 2021. The Fort Drum installation came in fourth place compared to all other military installations and was specifically highlighted for its readiness capabilities.

Fort Drum, home to the 10th Mountain Division, was credited for its modernized training facilities and Power Project Platforms. This allows Soldiers to train for large-scale combat operations in the multi-domain operating environment.

“There is a lot that goes into being named an IMCOM Best Garrison,” Fort Drum Garrison Commander Colonel James Zacchino Jr. said in a press release. “But from what I see here on a daily basis is a group of people who truly care about their community. We do a lot, but we do it with the purpose of building up our community and one another. I think that, ultimately, our people and commitment to the mission are what makes us one of the best.”

To further strengthen its abilities, Fort Drum recently installed two new flight simulators and constructed multiple ranges and facilities.

Soldiers are also supported by Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation through events focused on fitness and health activities. These events saw roughly 30,000 participants in 2021.

Fort Drum was named the best installation for readiness at the Garrison Command Team Conference in San Antonio, Texas on May 5.

Photo Caption: Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Jenkins and Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser and garrison commander, accept the award for Best Garrison among IMCOM Directorate-Readiness installations from Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Ulloth (far left), U.S. Army Installation Management Command senior enlisted adviser, and Lt. Gen. Douglas M. Gabram (far right), U.S. Army IMCOM commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Gallegos)

“This installation has a reputation for excellence that we can all be proud of,” Fort Drum Garrison Commander Colonel James Zacchino Jr. said in a press release. “The award is a reflection of what Team Drum does every day to support the Soldiers, families, retirees and civilians at Fort Drum.”

Additional installations to receive awards included USAG Huachuca for training, USAG Hawaii in the Pacific region, USAG Rock Island Arsenal for sustainment and USAG Benelux in Europe.