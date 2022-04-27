FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gates at the entrance to the Fort Drum military installation will have increased Soldier presence on Wednesday, April 27.

According to Fort Drum Public Affairs, this is due to a scheduled rapid response training exercise.

Soldiers and military equipment will be present at the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan and Mount Belvedere Access Control Points throughout the day on April 27.

Public Affairs confirmed that this should not be a cause of concern and there should be no impact on traffic in the vicinity of the two gates.

Fort Drum residents and visitors are asked to be mindful of all Soldiers with equipment during this time. Training began at 10 a.m. and is expected to conclude at 4 p.m.