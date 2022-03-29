ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Five people all under 20 years old were hospitalized after a rollover accident in the Town of Erin overnight, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The accident happened around 12:36 a.m. at the intersection of Laurel Hill Road and Park Station Road when 19-year-old Dominick Wood lost control of the vehicle. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and said that the vehicle left the road, went through some brush, and later traveled airborne into a ravine where it continued through some more brush before rolling over and coming to a stop.

The crash report said that Wood and his four passengers between the ages of 17 and 20 were all transported to various local hospitals for their injuries.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but evidence at the scene and initial investigation revealed “it was clear that alcohol was a contributing factor”. Charges are expected at a later date.