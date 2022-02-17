GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son David Conde Jr.

According to officials, on Tuesday, deputies were called to their apartment on Hamilton Street to do a welfare check. The two had not been heard from in over a week by family members. When deputies arrived they found both deceased.

“Two deputies responded they were unable to get any answer at the door. They summoned motel or apartment staff— they came with a key, unlocked the door, the door was locked, the deadbolt was locked, they opened the door as far as they could, the chain was engaged inside. They hailed for someone to come, there was no response. The deputies forced entry and made their way through the apartment and in the back bedroom in the northwest corner of the residence they did locate Mr. Conde and his son both deceased in the bedroom.” said Lt. David Cirencione from the Ontario County Sheriff’s office.

Conder Sr. and Conder Jr. were both transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsies.

Authorities say the deaths are still under investigation to determine the cause however there were no signs of trauma or a struggle.

Additionally, police have no reason to believe anyone else was inside the apartment.