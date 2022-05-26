FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum took a pause on Thursday to remember fallen service members.

This was at the annual Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Fort Drum’s Memorial Park on May 26.

The ceremony was led by 10th Mountain Division Deputy Commander for Operations Colonel Jason Curl. He said the Memorial Day holiday is an opportunity to stop and reflect on the patriotism and “selfless service” of American heroes.

“Memorial Day is a day of national awareness and solemn reverence,” Colonel Curl said at the ceremony. “A day for us to honor the military men and women who gave their lives in defense of this nation, its values and our freedom.”

Col. Curl also encouraged all to observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day, which is when many stop what they are doing to observe a full minute of silence.

Additionally, to observe the Memorial Day holiday, all cemeteries on Fort Drum will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to sunset.

10th Mountain Division Soldiers and senior leadership are also set to participate in local parades, speaking engagements and other ceremonies throughout the weekend.