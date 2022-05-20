BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Mayor, Byron Brown, is collecting personal care items outside of Buffalo’s City Hall throughout the day on Friday.

Items such as toilet paper, toothpaste, baby diapers and wipes, soap, shampoo, paper towels, and garbage bags are the non-perishable asked to be donated to help those impacted by the Buffalo shooting that took the lives of 10 people.

The tragedy happened at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. While Jefferson Avenue has reopened, it is unclear exactly when the supermarket itself will reopen. According to the President of Tops, renovations will be taking place.

Since the store is located in a food desert, Tops will continue to have a shuttle service to help community members get groceries at other stores.

The FBI has finished collecting evidence and the store has been released back to the company. Buffalo Police will have a presence at the Tops, but it will be scaled back.