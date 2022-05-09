WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was airlifted early Monday morning following a car crash in Watertown.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:45 a.m. on May 9, a personal injury motor vehicle crash occurred on State Route 232 in the Town of Watertown.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 41-year-old Ryan J. Jenness of Dexter was driving northeast with his 7-year-old son when he hit the back of a National Grid pickup truck. The truck was making a left turn into the National Grid Maintenance Building on State 232.

Jenness was driving a 2008 Honda Accord. The National Grid vehicle was a 2017 Ford F250 pickup truck and was being driven by 46-year-old Keith R. Shaw of Lowville.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jenness had to be extricated from his car by the Town of Watertown Fire Department and was subsequently airlifted to SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, New York for his injuries.

Jenness’ 7-year-old son sustained a minor and was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation. Shaw had no apparent injuries and declined transport.

Assistance was provided at the scene by Town of Watertown Fire and Ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance, Lifenet, Adams Center Fire and New York State Police.

An investigation into this crash remains ongoing.