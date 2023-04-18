ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane and select players are expected to speak to the media Tuesday as the team’s offseason workouts have begun.
The media availability also comes just nine days before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, where the Bills have the No. 27 pick in the first round.
You can watch the live stream above, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
- WATCH: Woman tries flirting with trooper before arrest on suspicion of human smuggling
- McCarthy tries to wrangle Republicans on unfinished debt limit bill
- Hutchinson: ‘Trump has taken us back to bitterness’
- Damar Hamlin speaks as Bills offseason workouts begin
- BC Sheriff’s Office to host Public Safety Town Halls