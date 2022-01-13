NEW YORK (WWTI) — Poppies International, Inc. is recalling their Taste of Inspirations Crème Puffs due to the possible presence of small metal fragments.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the issue was discovered during production. As a result, the Taste of Inspirations Crème Puffs in the 30ct container, UPC 7 25439 99597 9, Lot # L2I5021 with a best before date of 06/08/23 are being recalled.

The products included in the recall were for sale from December 16 through December 23 in stores across the country. Specifically in New York, the Delizza 30ct Chocolate Enrobed Cream Puffs were sold at select ShopRite and PriceRite stores. Additionally, the company’s Taste of Inspirations Crème Puffs 30ct was distributed to Hannaford locations in New York.

The full list of recalled products can be found below:

Description UPC Lot Codes Best Before Date Delizza Choc Enrobed 30 ct (400g) 6 76670 00402 2 L1J5021

L1K5021 06/09/2023 Delizza Cream Puffs 30 ct (375g) 6 76670 00107 6 L2N5021

L2O5021 06/10/2023 Delizza Cream Puffs 120 ct (1.5 kg) 6 76670 00800 6 L32E5021

L32F5021 06/07/2023 Taste of Inspirations Crème Puffs 30ct (375g) 7 25439 99597 9 L2I5021 06/08/2023

Any consumers who purchased or received any of the products described above are advised to stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. More information about the recall and states that are affected can be found on the FDA website.