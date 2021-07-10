CONFIRMED: National Weather Service says tornado touched down in western Oneida County Thursday

Update 10:15 p.m. Friday: Includes update on the track length and width from the National Weather Service.
TOWN OF WESTERN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Supervisor of the Town of Western, Diane Butler, released a statement Friday that said she will be calling on Governor Cuomo and State and Federal Representatives to declare the Town of Western a disaster.
This comes after a big storm tore through much of Oneida County on Thursday.
The National Weather Service released more details Friday evening about the storm including the tornado was on the ground for a little more than 2 miles and reached a width of 100 yards. The tornado touched down at the Woods Valley Ski Area and tracked northeast into downtown Westernville then crossed the Mohawk River then reached east of River Road before lifting back into the parent thunderstorm. In total, the tornado was on the ground for 6 minutes.
Her statement continues:
Town residents have lost roofs to their homes and are without power. Residents are unable to check on family and friends as it is impossible to get to neighboring homes by car or on foot due to downed trees and power lines. There is no opportunity to call residents in order to ensure their safety as phone lines are out and there isn’t good cellular service within the Town of Western. I will be contacting the Governor’s office in addition to elected Officials as the town will need monies to help with the huge task of clean-up.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide emergency assistance. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Town of Western Volunteer Fire Department and Oneida County Sheriff’s Department for all their assistance last night and today.Diane Butler, Town of Western Supervisor