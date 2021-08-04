Confederate flags, drones, cigarettes: What you can and can’t bring to Go Bowling at the Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – As tens of thousands of people make their way to Watkins Glen International for Go Bowling at The Glen, 18 News has a list of prohibited items for NASCAR weekend to make sure it’s an enjoyable weekend for everyone.
Last year, NASCAR announced that “the display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.” This will be the first time the confederate flag is prohibited at WGI’s NASCAR weekend.
Prohibited Items
- Weapons of any description
- Illegal drugs
- Live or excessively loud music
- Fireworks
- ATVs, dirt bikes, mopeds, motorcycles
- Water balloon launchers (or any other form of launching device)
- “Super soakers”
- Unregistered golf carts
- Circus tents or party tents over the size of 15 feet x 15 feet
- Awnings over 20 feet x 10 feet
- Box, rental or lift trucks, cargo vehicles or cargo trailers
- Drones/unmanned aerial vehicles
- Foam or hard-sided coolers regardless of size
- Any firearm
- Knives not longer than 3 inches in length when closed or longer than 6 inches in length when open
- Utility tools (multi-purpose tool) with a knife blade longer than 3 inches
- Displays of the confederate flag
- Fireworks
- Glass or ceramic containers of any kind
- Dry ice
- Umbrellas
- Laser pointers
- Noise makers and air horns
- Aerosol cans (with the exception of sunscreen, sun block, hand sanitizer, and bug spray)
- Selfie sticks
- Illegal substances of any kind
- Seat cushions with metal components
- Collapsible chairs
- Wagons
- Drones, also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
- Frisbees, balloons, beach balls or any other projectile
- Skateboards, hover boards, roller skates and bicycles
- Obscene or indecent clothing
Permitted Items
- One backpack per person (maximum size of 18”x18”x14”) or clutch bag/fanny pack (maximum size of 4.5”x 6.5”)
- One soft-sided cooler per person (maximum size of 14x14x14)
- Sunscreen, sunblock, hand sanitizer and bug spray (aerosol, gel or liquid forms)
- Pre-packaged and sealed food and beverage items in clear bag or soft sided cooler, to include alcoholic beverages (no glass containers) *unless prohibited by state law
- Ice
- Insulated cups –maximum size of 64 oz.
- Cameras, binoculars, scanners and headsets that can be worn over the neck, belt, or carried in a clear bag
- iPads, tablets, and laptop computers
- Seat cushions without metal components
- Cigarettes and lighters
- Service animals
- Nationality flags attached to a pencil-sized wooden stick. Flags may not obstruct any other fan’s view of event
