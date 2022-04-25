CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that allegedly used a fake ID.

The ID was an altered Connecticut license with real identification information of another person on the card but with an altered photo to match the suspect. The man that attempted to use the fake ID was seen leaving in a black 2022 Lexus with New York plates.

Credit: Chicopee Police Department

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.