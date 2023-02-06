CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga police officer is in critical condition at ECMC after he was struck by a fleeing vehicle early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. when the officer was deploying stop sticks on Union Road at Route 33, in an attempt to end a pursuit related to stolen vehicles. Cheektowaga police say they were helping Depew officers at the time.

The officer was identified as 45-year-old Troy Blackchief, a father of three and a 17-year veteran of the Cheektowaga Police Department. He serves in the patrol division, as well as the SWAT team.

Aid was provided to Blackchief at the scene before he was taken to the hospital.

During a conference updating the situation Monday morning, police said one of the vehicles that was stolen had been taken from the area of Penora Avenue in Depew. The pursuit began in the area of Walden Avenue and Dick Road before getting to Union Road from Genesee Street.

One of the stolen vehicles was found abandoned at a gas station at Kensington Avenue and Century Road in Cheektowaga, but police are still looking for the other one they believe was involved. They say it was a maroon 2019 Jeep Cherokee with a license plate that reads “KKS5300.”

No suspects have been taken into custody, as of Monday morning. Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call (716) 686-7461. For confidential tips, text CPDNY and then your message to 847411.

The roadway was later reopened after being closed for hours.