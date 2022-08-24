SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Just like butter! In fact, it is butter, 800 pounds of it on display in the form of the 54th annual butter sculpture at the New York State Fair in Syracuse.

Sponsored by the American Dairy Association, this year’s theme is re-fuel greatness, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

It’s the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination for any program that receives federal funds.

This year’s sculpture shows four female athletes, a child skier, high school gymnast and college lacrosse player all “re-fueling” with chocolate milk.

Marie Pelton and Jim Victor designed and created the sculpture which is located in the Dairy Products Building.

When the fair ends, the sculpture will be recycled at a dairy farm in western New York.

The State Fair opened today.

For more information, go to nysfair.ny.gov.