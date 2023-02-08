BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has learned that the Buffalo supermarket mass shooter, Payton Gendron, is scheduled to appear in federal court next Thursday, Feb. 16.

In November, Gendron admitted to killing 10 people and injuring three others in a mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets location on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo this past May.

The day before his federal court appearance, Gendron is scheduled to be sentenced on state charges of murder as a hate crime and domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate. He admitted to those charges, among others.

Gendron was 18 at the time of the shooting. All of the people he admitted to killing were Black.

Included in the 27 federal charges Gendron faces are 10 counts of hate crimes resulting in death. If convicted of the federal charges, Gendron could be sentenced to death.