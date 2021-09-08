BREAKING: Pipe bomb explosion in the Southside of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at around 1:20 a.m., the Chemung County Communications Center received several 911 calls from various locations reporting hearing loud bangs, others reported hearing multiple gunshots. The source of these noises were being reported in the area of the Southside of Elmira. An Elmira Police Officer also heard these loud “bangs”.

Officers were then called to an address in the 500 block of Herrick St where a subject approached officers reporting a backpack had been “blown up” near his residence. The investigation lead officers to a backpack located in a front yard which clearly had damage consistent with an explosion with items scattered about the yard. Several homemade type pipe bombs were seen inside this bag. Officers immediately evacuated nearby residents and a perimeter was established.

A NYSP Trooper and Bomb detection K9 was sent to the scene. Upon his arrival, the backpack was checked by this K9 and handler which revealed more suspicious packaging, materials, and substances inside the backpack. These suspicious items and materials were collected by the Bomb technician because they were deemed hazardous.

No one was injured as a result of the explosion and it is believed the intended target was known to the subjects responsible. At this time it is not believed this is a random act and the public is not in immediate danger.

The Elmira Police Department is asking anyone with information or that may have witnessed this incident to call 607-737-5626 or anonymously to 607-271- HALT. The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the NY State Police.