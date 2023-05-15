HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The body of a Maryland teen was pulled from Keuka Lake after he drowned while swimming last week, according to the Hammondsport Fire Department and Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 1:42 p.m. on May 12, 2023, it responded to a report of 19-year-old Ahmed Ayaz who drowned in Keuka Lake after jumping from his family’s pontoon boat to swim. However, he couldn’t swim back to the boat and went underwater, not wearing any floatation device.

Multiple departments then responded, and after a 10-hour search, rescue teams located Ayaz’s body with sonar. Hammondsport Fire Chief Bill Fries said crews were able to recover his body with an underwater drone the next afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ayaz was with his family, visiting Keuka Lake on vacation. The Steuben County Mobile Crisis Team responded to the scene to provide treatment and counseling to Ayaz’s family and witnesses.

The Yates County and Livingston County Sheriff’s Offices also responded, as well as New York State Police, Hammondsport, Pulteney, and Wayne Fire, and Steuben County Emergency Management.