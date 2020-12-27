Blossburg fire crews assist rollover accident in Covington Township

COVINGTON, PA (FNN) Blossburg fire crews rushed to a reported rollover accident in Covington Township on Thursday evening around 8:40PM, according to First News Now.

The crash occurred in front of 1393 North Williamson Road, where a dark KIA went off the roadway and rolled over.

According to an unknown source, the female driver refused treatment.

Blossburg Fire Chief Andrew O’Conners confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation into the crash.