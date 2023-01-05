BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has learned that Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is in Cincinnati with other members of the team’s staff.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been receiving care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game.

According to one of his teammates, cornerback Kaiir Elam, Hamlin has since woken up after being placed in a medically-induced coma. Doctors at the hospital later confirmed this in a conference Thursday afternoon.

In a statement released Thursday, the Bills said Hamlin was “still critically ill,” but “has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact.”

The doctors who spoke of Hamlin’s condition said it was possible that minutes were the difference in Hamlin’s outcome. As of Thursday afternoon, he’s still unable to speak, but he can communicate via writing.

In addition to that, he’s able to move his hands and feet, and according to doctors, has held the hands of a number of people.

This is the 24-year-old’s second season in the NFL and both years have been with the Bills. As of now, his future in football is unknown. Doctors say it’s too early to tell.

The Bills-Bengals game has been postponed. News 4 will provide updates on that when we know more.