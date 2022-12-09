HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – All charges against the Hornell City School District Superintendent have been dropped, according to Steuben County District Attorney, Brooks Baker.

In response to the dropped charges, the school district issued the following statement:

The Board of Education has been advised, as expected, that all the charges on which Superintendent Palotti was indicted last June have been dismissed by the Steuben County Court. We are glad to have this part of the legal process behind us, so that we can remain fully focused on the education of our students. In that there are other aspects of this matter still pending, we are not in a position to comment further at this time. We must say, however, that the Court’s decision underscores our continuing confidence in Mr. Palotti as our Superintendent. Hornell City School District Board of Education

According to court documents, Jeremy Palotti was indicted back on June 1, on two misdemeanor Official Misconduct charges and one count of Failing to Report Child abuse. The indictment stemmed from an investigation into allegations surrounding Palotti’s handling of a parent’s complaints in the 2021-2022 academic year, relating to improper searches of a female student by School Administrators. Palotti was also accused of allegedly using taxpayer money to engage the school district’s attorney in an investigation of personal legal matters.

Palotti was also indicted on one count of Failing to Make a Required Report to the NYS Child Abuse Hotline. Court documents alleged that Palotti was aware of suspected child abuse or maltreatment in October 2021 and failed to report it to the State, as required by state law.

All charges have now been dropped by the judge overseeing the case.

Steuben County District Attorney Baker, says that he is deciding whether to appeal the case.