VERNON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public with locating a runaway teenager from the Town of Vernon.

14-year-old Lilly A. Salisbury of Vernon was last seen May 3rd around 6:00 pm heading west on Prospect Street in Vernon, NY.

14-year-old Lilly A. Salisbury of Vernon is a white female

Height: 5’6” tall

Weight: 125 lbs.

Eye color: Hazel

Hair color: Dyed red

Lilly was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt, and gray Champion sweatpants.

If anyone has any information regarding Lilly, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (315)736-0141.

