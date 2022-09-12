PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York Lottery announced on Sunday that two third prize lottery tickets for the Sept. 10 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York State.

Both tickets are worth $50,000 with one being purchased in Penn Yan and the other in Queens.

The prize-winning ticket in Penn Yan was purchased at the Penn Yan Express Stop on North Avenue in Penn Yan.

With the ticket being a third prize ticket, it means that the ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball number.

This is the second $50,000 ticket to be sold in the Southern Tier within a span of four days, the last being for the Sept. 7 drawing, with that ticket being sold in Steuben County.

The Powerball drawing airs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. You can check your ticket securely with the New York Lottery app.