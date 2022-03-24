WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teenagers were shot in Wayne County Wednesday after an attempted burglary, according to New York State Police.

Police say all four victims were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital; three of which were listed in critical condition and the fourth in serious condition. Officials say one of the victims was airlifted via Mercy Flight.

Authorities say the shooting took place at a home off Pearsall Road in Williamson after a burglary attempt escalated to violence. Neighbors called 911 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a disturbance after gunshots were heard, according to New York State Police Capt.

Officials say, so far, two teens have been arrested — a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old — and they are facing charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

According to police, the 17-year-old was arraigned in Youth Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bail while the 18-year-old was arraigned and is being held on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

Names of the arrested teens and the victims have not been released at this time.

Investigators said they do not believe this was a random home invasion, adding that there’s a connection between the intruders and the homeowner.

State police continue to investigate the scene and said more information will be provided once it’s made available.

All those shot are at Strong — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) March 24, 2022

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.