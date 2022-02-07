MALTA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A car crash on Sunday killed two motorists in the Adirondack region.

On February 6 at approximately 3:49 a.m. New York State Police responded to a multi-car accident on I-87 in the town of Malta.

According to State Police, 59-year-old Fred Baxtrome of Fort Edwards was traveling in the center lane of I-87 south in a 2016 Honda SUV when he was struck from behind by a 2018 Buick SUV operated by 28-year-old Jesica B. Dorronsoro of Halfmoon.

State Police confirmed that Dorronsoro lost control of her vehicle, crossed the median and came to rest in the center northbound lane of I-87.

While disabled in the center lane, she was assisted by a passing motorist, 54-year-old David H. Johnson of Stony Creek. However, while standing behind Dorronsoro’s vehicle, the two were hit by a northbound box truck operated by 34-year-old Jennifer Aidoo of New Britain, Connecticut.

Police stated that Dorronsoro and Johnson were both declared dead at the scene.

Additionally, two passengers in Baxtrome’s vehicle were transported to Saratoga Hospital for evaluation. Aidoo was not injured in the collision.

This crash remains under investigation by New York State Police.