BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the Wednesday stabbing of a 14-year-old student outside McKinley High School.

“BPD has a 17-year-old male in custody in connection with the stabbing assault of 14-year-old McKinley High School student. The investigation is ongoing,” Buffalo Police’s tweet said.

The 17-year-old’s name has not been released.

A 14-year-old McKinley High School student was stabbed several times Wednesday afternoon and sent to Oishei Children’s Hospital for surgery. The teen made it out of surgery and is recovering.

27-year-old McKinley security guard Brad Walker was shot Wednesday while running to help the student being stabbed. He was released from treatment at ECMC and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect in the shooting of Walker is still at large, but on Friday morning, shortly after Midnight, the 17-year-old was arraigned on charges of attempted murder and assault. Both charges are Class B violent felonies.

The teen is scheduled to be back in court this Monday, February 14.