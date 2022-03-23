UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a juvenile man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a parked car in Utica on March 18th.

Around 3:15 pm on Friday, officers with the Utica Police Department responded to the 600 block of Nichols Street to investigate reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they found a gray sedan with a bullet hole on the driver’s side door. Inside the car was two individuals.

When the officers spoke with them, they learned that an unknown black man allegedly started shooting at them while parked in front of a home on that street. Further investigation of the area led to the discovery of several bullet holes on house on that street.

Due to the nature of the crime, the case was turned over to the GIVE Unit and a bulletin was sent out to the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center images of the suspected shooter. An investigator there was then able to identify the individual, who was under serving probation with Oneida County. After a joint agency home check with the Oneida County Probation Department was conducted, the man’s involvement was able to be confirmed.

A confession detailing the incident was then allegedly given at the Utica Police Department. The individual involved was a 16-year-old juvenile male. His identity will not be released at this time.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

After being processed, the juvenile male was then released to the care of his guardians.