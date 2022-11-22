Editor’s Note: The full press briefing will be available on this page shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans and Rochester Police Chief David Smith held a press conference to discuss the shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured a 16-year-old boy on Atkinson Street Monday evening.

Officers said that they responded to the area of Atkinson Street and Reynolds Street at around 7 p.m. for several ShotSpotter activations.

Once on scene, officers found a 12-year-old boy dead from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Shortly after police arrived, a second call came in for a shooting victim on Prospect Street. There, police said they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from at least one severe gunshot wound to the upper body. With the help of a citizen, officers said they performed critical care to an arterial wound.

He was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center via ambulance. As of approximately 9:30 p.m., he is in serious but stable condition.

Initial investigation revealed that the two had been walking down the street when at least one suspect opened fire. Police said the motive is unknown at this time.

Both boys lived in the neighborhood. The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Chief David Smith, in a press conference with Mayor Malik Evans, gave a warning to parents to make sure they know where their children are.

“Parents, know what your children are doing, know who their friends are, look at their social media, know where they’re going, who they’re hanging out with,” Chief Smith said. “Being actively involved in your children’s life goes a long, long way.”

Mayor Evans said that someone in the community knows what happened and those individuals need to come forward.

“I can put millions of dollars into the Rochester Peace Collective, I can pay for police overtime, I can have the US Marshalls here, we can work with the Department of Justice, we can add Pathways to Peace workers,” Mayor Evans said. “But there’s a missing element here — and the missing element here is someone knows what happened to this 12-year-old child.”

Mayor Evans also said that it is embarrassing for a society that individuals this young are killed.

“This is shameful, pitiful, and embarrassing on all of us us as a society when we are having young children die and they’re not going to war,” Mayor Evans said. “But they’re babies. A 12-year-old kid. It has to stop.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911, the Major Crimes Unit @ 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers @ 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov. Mayor Evans also encouraged people who know something to call the Mayor’s office.

