SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twelve people including one juvenile were arrested last week after a weeklong safety detail by the Springfield Police Department. During the week of March 13, Springfield police seized a total of 14 illegal ATVs and bikes.

On Tuesday, four dirt bikes, one ATV and an unregistered motorcycle were seized. Three suspects were arrested, including a 16-year-old juvenile on Tyler Street, and two criminal complaints were issued.

20-year-old Nygel Palmer of Springfield was arrested on St. James Avenue and is charged with:

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Public Way Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

30-year-old Tavon Bush of Springfield was arrested on Glencoe Street and is charged with:

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Public Way Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

The next day, Wednesday, officers seized three dirt bikes, one ATV, one unregistered motorcycle and two sets of keys to dirt bikes. In total, six people were arrested.

24-year-old Kenneth Latino of Springfield was arrested on Pomona Street and is charged with:

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Motor Vehicle – Harsh and Objectionable Noise

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked License

Resisting Arrest

Arrest Warrant

Default Warrant (4 Charges)

32-year-old Jonathan Castro of Springfield was arrested on Vermont Street and is charged with:

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Public Way Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Snow/Recreational Vehicle Equipment Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle Unregistered

24-year-old David Seda of Springfield was arrested on Chase Avenue and is charged with:

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Public Way Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Unregistered

Resisting Arrest

26-year-old Jorge Torres of Springfield was arrested on Ozark Street and is charged with:

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Public Way Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Unregistered

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

47-year-old Dahaviam David of Springfield was arrested on Bay Street and is charged with:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

45-year-old Jesus Vinas of Easthampton was arrested on State Street and is charged with:

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Public Way Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Unregistered

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Arrest Warrant

Arrest Warrant

On Friday, Springfield police were working with the State Police Air Wing and seized two dirt bikes, an ATV and an unregistered motorized bike. Three more suspects were then arrested.

37-year-old Dionicio Cruz of Springfield was arrested on Pearl Street and is charged with:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Speeding at a Rate of Speed Greater than Reasonable and Proper

Motorcycle Equipment Violation

Motor Vehicle – Harsh and Objectionable Nosie

Marked Lanes Violation

22-year-old Ezequiel Almanzar of Springfield was arrested on Pioneer Way and is charged with:

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Negligent/Reckless Operation

Resisting Arrest

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – On Public Property

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Unregistered

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Equipment Violation

21-year-old Tyler Laliberte of Chicopee was arrested on West Street and is charged with:

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Public Way Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Unregistered

Snow/Recreational Vehicle –Operating while Carrying a Firearm

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood stated, “We noticed it was going to be a warm week and proactively address this issue. Illegal Dirt Bikes have continued to be a nuisance which not only affects our residents quality of life, but in far too many situations the riders brazen behaviors have led to serious injuries and damage to motor vehicles. I’d like to thank our officers who worked this specialized details and our partners, the Massachusetts State Police. Using its Air Wing continues to net results.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said, “With the warmer weather upon us, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and her dedicated team at SPD initiated a multi-day public safety detail with a focus on proactively targeting illegal dirt bikes and off-road vehicles on our public roads. Thank you to the State Police for their ‘eyes in the sky’. Not only was SPD able to seize numerous illegal dirt bikes, ATV’s and unregistered vehicles but multiple arrests were made over the three day period. Under Police Superintendent Clapprood’s leadership, the Springfield Police Department will continue to proactively address this quality of life issue.”