Regional Make-A-Wish fundraising drive

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Central New York Make a Wish foundation is kicking off a new initiative to fund the nearly 200 wishes that have been left waiting to be filled over the pandemic.

The “Wish Heroes” campaign was kicked off to start a month of virtual fundraising.

The organization hopes to raise $50,000 for the wishes of nearly 200 critically ill children throughout Central New York Make a Wish’s 15 county territory.

Binghamton Chamber Chief Operating Officer Amy Shaw lost her daughter Maddie to a rare bone cancer in 2019, but before that, Make a Wish gave her the trip of a lifetime to the Nickelodeon Resort in Punta Cana.

Shaw says Maddie got to call all of the shots.

“The make a wish, for whatever the kids are experiencing, whether it’s cancer or another life changing disease it really just lets you be normal for an entire week. You just completely forget about what’s going on in your life and you’re really just living in that moment,” says Shaw.

You can help the Wish Heroes campaign by starting a fundraising page or supporting local fundraisers by going to CNY.wish.org.

The event ends on World Wish Day, which is April 19th.