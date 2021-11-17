Regional clean energy stakeholders meet

The Clyde Wind Farm in the Southern Uplands of Scotland near Biggar. It is one of europes largest incorporating 152 wind turbines that produce 350 MW and covers 47 square kilomtres

BINGHAMTON, NY – Southern Tier 8 is once again looking to leverage regional partnerships in the hopes of securing significant federal funding.

This time the regional planning board’s focus is on clean energy.

Today, it hosted a networking gathering at the Binghamton Club for executives from clean energy businesses as well as local economic development and other public officials from across a 8 county region.

Southern Tier 8 recently applied for 75 million dollars from the U-S Commerce Department’s Economic Development Agency.

If granted, the money would be used for site development to promote clean energy manufacturing as well as establish workforce training programs.

Southern Tier 8 Executive Director Jen Gregory says our area needs to stay out in front of the burgeoning alternative energy industry.

“We need to respond very quickly. We need to upscale our workforce. So, rather than waiting for degree programs at universities, the industries would like to roll out their own training programs for their workforce,” says Gregory.

Gregory says the focus is on battery development, solar energy, biomass energy and their respective supply chains.

Partners include Imperium 3 New York, Ubiquity Solar, BAE Systems, the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, Hughes Energy in Delaware County and Ioxus in Oneonta.

Southern Tier 8 is one of 539 applicants nationwide for the federal grants.

Gregory says that 50 finalists will be announced on December 8th at which time they will have 6 months to submit a final application.