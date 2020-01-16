Reed named New York state Chair for President Trump’s re-election campaign

(WETM) – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee announced today that Tom Reed has been selected to chair President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in New York state.

“Our New York Trump Victory leadership team will work to elect Republicans across the state,” said Brad Parscale, Campaign Manager of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the RNC, in a joint statement.

“I am honored to serve the president as a chairman for his New York campaign. The president’s agenda of creating jobs and making America more safe and secure resonates with New Yorkers,” said Tom.

“As one of the first eight members of Congress to endorse the president in 2016, I remain committed to help lead Republicans to victory in 2020 while continuing to listen to our constituents and working to solve problems facing everyday Americans,” continued Tom.