Red Shed Oktoberfest promises to ring in the season right

Cooperstown N.Y- Here’s another chance to get your gemütlichkeit going.

Red Shed Brewery in Cooperstown is hosting its 2nd annual Oktoberfest celebration this weekend.

The farm brewery will be adding 2 German-style brews to its selection of craft beers, a Wheat Hefeweizen and a Munich-style Oktoberfest.

Plus, Red Shed is pulling out all the stops with a variety of German games and competitions, including a 64 ounce stein-holding contest, keg toss, keg roll, beer glass marionettes and a dachshund parade lead by the brewery’s mascot Walter.

Co-Owner David Olson has his outfit already picked out for the occasion.

“We want to bring out Summer with a bang. We want to welcome Fall and Winter. And Oktoberfest is as good as it gets. The Germans have sort of nailed it down and just trying to make it as much fun here as it is there,” says Olson.

There will also be a deejay playing Bavarian music, a live performance by Atomic Rewind and German cuisine from the brewery’s food truck, including bratwurst, spatzel and giant pretzels.

The celebration runs tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday at the brewery located on County Highway 33 between Cooperstown and Milford.



For a schedule of events and competitions, go to Redshedbrewing.com

By the way, gemütlichkeit is a German word that conveys the idea of a state or feeling of warmth, friendliness and good cheer.