BINGHAMTON, NY – A downtown Johnson City landmark has closed its doors.

According to WNBF Radio, the Red Robin Diner was last open on January 26th.

The classic diner has a sign on the front door stating that it would not be open on February 1st and 2nd but there was no explanation as to why.

The diner has been in the heart of JC since 1959.

Efforts to contact the operator, Jon Bowie, have been unsuccessful.